10/17/22 through 10/23/22

Lennon Abney- weekender

Stephanie Abney- violate parole

Daniel Cager Anthony- trespass

Seldon Barker- P.I., robbery

Kevin Combs- DUI

Steven Friend- court no show

Wendell Goodman- possession meth, P.I.

Larry Hall- domestic assault

Stephanie Hamilton- possession stolen items

Isaac Patrick Horn- DUI

Jeff Harrison- trafficking drugs, engaging organized crime

Randall Harrison- possession meth

Mary Hays- court no show

Jason Henderson- no show court

Gareth Herald- violate probation

Donnie R Kindred- identity theft, possession meth

Heather Marshall- P.I.

Hannah Mcintosh- court no show

Roy Mcintosh- court no show

Geneva Nunelley- violating graves 

James Douglas Patrick- possession stolen items

Jennifer Patrick- P.I.

Lyndon Pelfrey- court no show

David Porter- 7 day order

Angela Roberts- court no show

Jennifer Sallie- commitment order

Jennifer Sparks- possession meth

Jason Vanderpool- no show court

