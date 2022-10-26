10/17/22 through 10/23/22
Lennon Abney- weekender
Stephanie Abney- violate parole
Daniel Cager Anthony- trespass
Seldon Barker- P.I., robbery
Kevin Combs- DUI
Steven Friend- court no show
Wendell Goodman- possession meth, P.I.
Larry Hall- domestic assault
Stephanie Hamilton- possession stolen items
Isaac Patrick Horn- DUI
Jeff Harrison- trafficking drugs, engaging organized crime
Randall Harrison- possession meth
Mary Hays- court no show
Jason Henderson- no show court
Gareth Herald- violate probation
Donnie R Kindred- identity theft, possession meth
Heather Marshall- P.I.
Hannah Mcintosh- court no show
Roy Mcintosh- court no show
Geneva Nunelley- violating graves
James Douglas Patrick- possession stolen items
Jennifer Patrick- P.I.
Lyndon Pelfrey- court no show
David Porter- 7 day order
Angela Roberts- court no show
Jennifer Sallie- commitment order
Jennifer Sparks- possession meth
Jason Vanderpool- no show court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.