Arrests made between 

8/15-8/21/22

Jalopy Andrews- SAP inmate

Caitlin Brewer- contempt court

Ethan Bush- court fines

Herman Chambers- theft, possession meth

Brian Childers- P.I.

Anthony Coffey- possession meth, heroin

Rachel Crouch- no show court

Rondel Donathan- court fines

Shawn Farrow- no show court

Troy Fugate- P.I.

Aaron Gabbard- court fines

Rebecca Haggard- unlisted charge

Albert Hall Jr- fleeing scene of accident, assault, possession drugs

Tyler Hayes- possession stolen property

James Hobbs- no show court 

Danny R Johnson- theft

Ashley Kirby- possession drugs

Chris Lemaster- possession drugs

Eric Mcintosh- court fines

Homa Noble- dating assault

Chris Norton- P.I.

Jennifer Patrick- P.I.

Jshan Rigsby- violate parole

Sally Sizempre- possession meth

Tabitha Smith- no show court

James Sparks- paraphernalia

Eric Townsend- unlisted charge

Emerald Washabaugh- trespass

Jimmy Watson- possession drugs

Dominic Webb- burglary, assault

Randall Wiseman- no show court

Mark Worrell- theft

Recommended for you