Arrests made between
8/15-8/21/22
Jalopy Andrews- SAP inmate
Caitlin Brewer- contempt court
Ethan Bush- court fines
Herman Chambers- theft, possession meth
Brian Childers- P.I.
Anthony Coffey- possession meth, heroin
Rachel Crouch- no show court
Rondel Donathan- court fines
Shawn Farrow- no show court
Troy Fugate- P.I.
Aaron Gabbard- court fines
Rebecca Haggard- unlisted charge
Albert Hall Jr- fleeing scene of accident, assault, possession drugs
Tyler Hayes- possession stolen property
James Hobbs- no show court
Danny R Johnson- theft
Ashley Kirby- possession drugs
Chris Lemaster- possession drugs
Eric Mcintosh- court fines
Homa Noble- dating assault
Chris Norton- P.I.
Jennifer Patrick- P.I.
Jshan Rigsby- violate parole
Sally Sizempre- possession meth
Tabitha Smith- no show court
James Sparks- paraphernalia
Eric Townsend- unlisted charge
Emerald Washabaugh- trespass
Jimmy Watson- possession drugs
Dominic Webb- burglary, assault
Randall Wiseman- no show court
Mark Worrell- theft
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.