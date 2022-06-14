Danny Abney- 6/7 bond revoke
Lonnie Arvin- 6/11 fleeing scene of accident, no insurance, no motorcycle license, speeding 26p mph over, drug paraphernalia, suspended license.
Jessica Bailey- 6/7 P.I.
Justin Bowling- 6/7 P.I.
Jacob Campbell- 6/7 court fines
James Collins- 6/8 theft
Rusty Collins- 6/8 commitment order
Dale Conrad- 6/11 no show court
Trinity Day- 6/11 violate release
David Dunaway- 6/10 court fines
Timothy Elam- 6/6 no show court
Danny Ellison- 5 yrs TICS
Ulonda Elliston- commitment order
Bradley Friend- commitment order
Tony Gibson- court fines
Vernon Goe- 6/11 promote contraband
Sabrina Goodman- 6/7 court fines
Kayla Keeton- 6/9 no show court
Dustin Kemplin- 6/6 commitment order
Shelby Kincaid- DUI
Casey Lee- commitment order
Cristy Long- domestic assault 6/9
Jesse Marshall- assault, possession meth 6/9
Rebecca Mcintosh- 6/7 commitment order
Tina Mckinney- court fines
Charlie Neria- escape
Christopher Norton- P.I.
Brian Payton- trafficking drugs
Bruce Profitt- commitment order
Dylan Rose- A.I.
Bryan Schooner- violate probation
Tabitha Shackleford- court fines
Chancy Silcox- reckless driving, fleeing police
Shawn Sparks- no show court
Trevor Velten- no show court
Jason Vires- court fines
Zachary Walton- DUI 6/11
Thelma Warner- dis. Conduct
John Wilder- dating assault
