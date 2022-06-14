Danny Abney- 6/7 bond revoke

Lonnie Arvin- 6/11 fleeing scene of accident, no insurance, no motorcycle license, speeding 26p mph over, drug paraphernalia, suspended license. 

Jessica Bailey- 6/7 P.I.

Justin Bowling- 6/7 P.I.

Jacob Campbell- 6/7 court fines

James Collins- 6/8 theft

Rusty Collins- 6/8 commitment order

 Dale Conrad- 6/11 no show court

Trinity Day- 6/11 violate release

David Dunaway- 6/10 court fines

Timothy Elam- 6/6 no show court

Danny Ellison- 5 yrs TICS

Ulonda Elliston- commitment order

Bradley Friend- commitment order

Tony Gibson- court fines

Vernon Goe- 6/11 promote contraband

Sabrina Goodman- 6/7 court fines

Kayla Keeton- 6/9 no show court

Dustin Kemplin- 6/6 commitment order

Shelby Kincaid- DUI

Casey Lee- commitment order

Cristy Long- domestic assault 6/9

Jesse Marshall- assault, possession meth 6/9

Rebecca Mcintosh- 6/7 commitment order

Tina Mckinney- court fines

Charlie Neria- escape

Christopher Norton- P.I.

Brian Payton- trafficking drugs 

Bruce Profitt- commitment order

Dylan Rose- A.I.

Bryan Schooner- violate probation

Tabitha Shackleford- court fines

Chancy Silcox- reckless driving, fleeing police

Shawn Sparks- no show court

Trevor Velten- no show court

Jason Vires- court fines

Zachary Walton- DUI 6/11

Thelma Warner- dis. Conduct

John Wilder- dating assault

