12/05- 12/12/22
Larry Hall- domestic assault
Gary Wagers- trafficking meth
Ricky Westerfield- DUI
Ricky Helton- possession stolen items, theft, trespass
John Sanders 25 of Booneville- resist arrest, P.I., fleeing police on foot
Mackenzie Maggard- Crowe 27 of Richmond- criminal abuse of child under age 12
Chrystal Sloan- possession meth, heroin.
Desarae Thacker- trafficking meth, heroin
Maegan Brown 25 of Richmond- criminal abuse of child under age 12
Linda Perrin- trafficking meth, heroin
Ericka Deakins- Possession meth, opiates
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.