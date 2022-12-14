12/05- 12/12/22

Larry Hall- domestic assault 

Gary Wagers- trafficking meth

Ricky Westerfield- DUI 

Ricky Helton- possession stolen items, theft, trespass

John Sanders 25 of Booneville- resist arrest, P.I., fleeing police on foot

Mackenzie Maggard- Crowe 27 of Richmond- criminal abuse of child under age 12

Chrystal Sloan- possession meth, heroin. 

Desarae Thacker- trafficking meth, heroin

Maegan Brown 25 of Richmond- criminal abuse of child under age 12

Linda Perrin- trafficking meth, heroin

Ericka Deakins- Possession meth, opiates 

 

Recommended for you