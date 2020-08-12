Troy Moore- criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 , assault 4th degree, threatening. Khristopher Bowman- DUI. Justin Campbell- no show. Charles Clay- unpaid support payments. Jimmy Cockerham- credit card fraud, P.I., theft, possession meth. Julie Collins- DUI, theft, no insurance. Wayne Cornett- DUI. Billy Dickey- DUI. Dana Francis- violate probation. James Franks- non compliance w/ court orders. Roy Fugate- warrant. Daniel Gabbard- DUI. David Gabbard- DUI. Brittany Gross- commitment order. Sheena Grossi- A.I. Ethan Hart- A.I. Dakota Harvey- no show. Tiffany King- no show. Joseph Lambert- assault. Emma Mcintosh- assault. Stevie Mcintosh- warrant. Larry Mclemore- no show. James Mosley- assault. Christopher Noble- theft. Aaron Noland- no registration, no license. Michael Smith- DUI. Travis Smith- assault. Jerry Spence- A.I., assault. Aaron Spencer- no show. Melinda Spencer- violate probation. Anna Stacy- possession meth. John Turner- unlawful transaction with minor. Blake Warren- DUI. Terry Wise- possession heroin. Austin Workman- disorderly conduct.
