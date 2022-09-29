9/19/22 through 9/25/22:

Brett Abercrombie- DUI 

John Barnett- violate parole

Keith Branham- violate probation

Derek Collier- DUI, no insurance 

Ricky Day- P.I.

Susan Heart- possession stolen items

Timothy Dobson- proc. or prom. use of minor <12 reg sex off. or other juris. 

Brian Embry- criminal mischief

Jeff Fletcher- DUI

John Fuggett- no show court

Dylan Hounshel- court fines

Hershell Johnson- P.I.

Stephen Marcum- court fines

Dangle Napier- trespass

Adam Phillips- no show court

Edna Phillips- no show court

Amber Schwable- violate parole

Ronnie Settles- posession stolen items

Robert Spears- court fines

Gary Stepp- no show court

Donald Stone- fail to comply w/ sex offender registry, fleeing police on foot. 

Courtney Tirey- possession meth

Travis Tutt- warrant

Keisha Woolery- contempt court

Joshua Woosley- DUI

