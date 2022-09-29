9/19/22 through 9/25/22:
Brett Abercrombie- DUI
John Barnett- violate parole
Keith Branham- violate probation
Derek Collier- DUI, no insurance
Ricky Day- P.I.
Susan Heart- possession stolen items
Timothy Dobson- proc. or prom. use of minor <12 reg sex off. or other juris.
Brian Embry- criminal mischief
Jeff Fletcher- DUI
John Fuggett- no show court
Dylan Hounshel- court fines
Hershell Johnson- P.I.
Stephen Marcum- court fines
Dangle Napier- trespass
Adam Phillips- no show court
Edna Phillips- no show court
Amber Schwable- violate parole
Ronnie Settles- posession stolen items
Robert Spears- court fines
Gary Stepp- no show court
Donald Stone- fail to comply w/ sex offender registry, fleeing police on foot.
Courtney Tirey- possession meth
Travis Tutt- warrant
Keisha Woolery- contempt court
Joshua Woosley- DUI
