No photos: 

Dena Banks- 8/17 criminal mischief

Danielle Burns- 8/16 P.I.

Herman Chambers- 8/20- no show

Glenn Cockrell- 8/16 violate parole

Kenneth Collin s- 8/16 no show

Christopher Combs- 8/18 DUI

Dusty Couch- 8/18 no show

Jonathan Davis 8/21- court fines 

Ricky Hobbs- 8/19 warrant

Elliott Muncy 8/19 no show

Billy Murphy 8/18 order

Devonte Parker 8/17 P.I.

Ashley Patton 8/19 P.I.

Ella Pennington 8/20 DUI

Bradley Riddell 8/17 burglary

Wilgus Roberts 8/18 A.I.

Tabitha Smith 8/18 DUI

Byron Wathon 8/17 P.I. 

Claude Willis 8/20 weekender

Mark Worrell 8/20 warrant

Allen S Young 8/21 contempt court

