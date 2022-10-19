10/10- 10/16

William Banks- trafficking meth

Jessica Barnes- burglary

Ricky Barnes- theft, A.i.

Michael Brundon- no show court

Dale Congrad- A.I.

Delbert Estes- no show court

Michael Geiger- no show court

Calvin Jones- disregard traffic light, suspended license

Robert jones- no show court

Ronda Jones- no show court

Paula Jordan- criminal mischief

William Klema- state

Steven Maloney- unlawful transaction w/ child invoicing illegal substance.

Stevie Moore- felon w/ firearm

Dangle Napier- no show court

Timothy Puckett- violate parole

Sarah Jo Rice- weekender

Justin Roberts- escape

Shaun Smith- P.I.

Darrell R Spicer- possession meth

James Tipton- theft

Billie Wilson- no insurance, suspended license

Michael Wolfenbarger- violate probation

