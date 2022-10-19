10/10- 10/16
William Banks- trafficking meth
Jessica Barnes- burglary
Ricky Barnes- theft, A.i.
Michael Brundon- no show court
Dale Congrad- A.I.
Delbert Estes- no show court
Michael Geiger- no show court
Calvin Jones- disregard traffic light, suspended license
Robert jones- no show court
Ronda Jones- no show court
Paula Jordan- criminal mischief
William Klema- state
Steven Maloney- unlawful transaction w/ child invoicing illegal substance.
Stevie Moore- felon w/ firearm
Dangle Napier- no show court
Timothy Puckett- violate parole
Sarah Jo Rice- weekender
Justin Roberts- escape
Shaun Smith- P.I.
Darrell R Spicer- possession meth
James Tipton- theft
Billie Wilson- no insurance, suspended license
Michael Wolfenbarger- violate probation
