10/24- 10/30/22
William Alexander- criminal mischief, burglary, stalking, harassment, threatening
John Barrett- no insurance, no license
Charles Boswell- possession meth
Jarrod Bowling- court no show
Samantha Branham- theft of firearm
Zach Childers- violate probation
Robert Fortner- possession meth
Maggie Fugate- violate probation
Isaac Gabbard- fugitive
Timothy Gamblin- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Anthony Gerald- court no show
Carl Hall- court fines unpaid
Larry Hall- contempt court
Lilly Hall- court no show
Judy Hensley- P.I.
Christian Hobbs- possession heroin, possession stolen items, theft of merchandise for resale
Carol Isaacs- A.I.
Marcus Kirby- assault
Matthew Knopp- court no show
Kimberly Mcintosh- court no show
Randall Mcintosh- possession meth
Mahala Moore- possession stolen items
Dangel Napier- harboring viscous animal
Shawn Noble- court fines unpaid
Lloyd Olinger- no show court
Chris Poe- theft of merchandise for resale, possession stolen items
Sarah Rice- weekender
Josh Riddel- trespass
Hannah Robinson- dis. Conduct
Jack Rose- theft, possession meth
James Sawyer- possession meth
Brandon Stamoper- permit violations
David Stamper- possession heroin, meth
Jill Stumbo- possession meth
Maria Taylor- court fines unpaid
Sheena Terry- no show court
Billie R Wilson- theft, prostitution
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.