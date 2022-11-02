10/24- 10/30/22

William Alexander- criminal mischief, burglary, stalking, harassment, threatening

John Barrett- no insurance, no license

Charles Boswell- possession meth

Jarrod Bowling- court no show

Samantha Branham- theft of firearm

Zach Childers- violate probation

Robert Fortner-  possession meth

Maggie Fugate- violate probation

Isaac Gabbard- fugitive

Timothy Gamblin- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle

Anthony Gerald- court no show

Carl Hall- court fines unpaid

Larry Hall- contempt court

Lilly Hall- court no show

Judy Hensley- P.I.

Christian Hobbs- possession heroin, possession stolen items, theft of merchandise for resale

Carol Isaacs- A.I.

Marcus Kirby- assault

Matthew Knopp- court no show

Kimberly Mcintosh- court no show

Randall Mcintosh- possession meth

Mahala Moore- possession stolen items

Dangel Napier- harboring viscous animal

Shawn Noble- court fines unpaid

Lloyd Olinger- no show court

Chris Poe- theft of merchandise for resale, possession stolen items

Sarah Rice- weekender

Josh Riddel- trespass

Hannah Robinson- dis. Conduct

Jack Rose- theft, possession meth

James Sawyer- possession meth

Brandon Stamoper- permit violations

David Stamper- possession heroin, meth

Jill Stumbo- possession meth

Maria Taylor- court fines unpaid

Sheena Terry- no show court

Billie R Wilson- theft, prostitution

