2/27/23- 3/5/23

Robert Jefferson Burchett- P.I., posess meth

Wyatt Creech- assault, endangering the welfare of a child, dis conduct

Brian Henry- possession stolen items, trafficking meth

Johnny Hollon- sexual abuse 1st degree

Amanda Kisner- P.I.

Jamie Lance- domestic assault

Wallace Marcum- DUI, speeding 16 mph over

Jeremiah McCoy- fleeing scene of accident 

Mark Mcintosh- P.I., possess meth

Mary Mcintosh- P.I.

Gregory Neal- DUI

Natasha K Pence- possession stolen items

Nicholas Puckett- fail to comply w/ sex offender registration, rape 1st degree, sodomy 1st degree, possess matter portraying sexual performance by child under age 12 

Ryan Raker- criminal abuse child under age 12

Brianna Risner- rape 1st degree victim < 12 yrs of age

Christopher Whitaker- theft

