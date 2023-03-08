2/27/23- 3/5/23
Robert Jefferson Burchett- P.I., posess meth
Wyatt Creech- assault, endangering the welfare of a child, dis conduct
Brian Henry- possession stolen items, trafficking meth
Johnny Hollon- sexual abuse 1st degree
Amanda Kisner- P.I.
Jamie Lance- domestic assault
Wallace Marcum- DUI, speeding 16 mph over
Jeremiah McCoy- fleeing scene of accident
Mark Mcintosh- P.I., possess meth
Mary Mcintosh- P.I.
Gregory Neal- DUI
Natasha K Pence- possession stolen items
Nicholas Puckett- fail to comply w/ sex offender registration, rape 1st degree, sodomy 1st degree, possess matter portraying sexual performance by child under age 12
Ryan Raker- criminal abuse child under age 12
Brianna Risner- rape 1st degree victim < 12 yrs of age
Christopher Whitaker- theft
