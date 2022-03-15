Christopher Bray- P.I., possession meth. 3/11
Phillip Bryant- unpaid support. 3/12
James Cable- resist arrest, threatening. 3/11
Carl Crowe- 7 days order
Alicia Dixon- warrant
Joshua Dozier- weekender
Deloris Dunn- perjury, forgery. 3/9
Justin Fox- trafficking meth, fentanyl derivatives. 3/11
Jimmy Gibson- burglary. 3/11
John Girtley- state
Dennis Holliday- court fines
Danny hoover- A.I. 3/7
Cody Isaacs- no show court
Lindsey jones- un listed
Clinton Justice- DUI 3/10
Jeffrey Landsaw- A.I. 3/10
Casey Lee- possession meth. 3/10
Kenneth Lewis- possession meth. 3/10
Brian Lindon- orders
Nathaniel Lovins- court fines
Joseph Lynch- violate parole
Amanda Mcintosh- P.I. 3/10
Shannon Mcintosh- violate probation.
Wanda Melton- 30 day order
Robin Minix- contempt court
James Morgan- unlisted
Jessica Moses- contempt court
Timothy Neal- domestic assault, burglary. 3/7
Anthony Newman- no show court
James Nunnelley- no show court
Brittany Perdue- no show court
Kimberly Phillips- no show court
Travis Philips- theft, burglary. 3/12
Jacqueline Roberts- no show court
Kevin Rose- weekender
Cody smith- dis. Conduct 3/9
Nicholas Sparks- possession meth. 3/10
Tonya Stamper- P.I. 3/8
Allenna Tipton- unlisted
Dustin Willis- orders
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.