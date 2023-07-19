7/10-7/16

Mitchell Adams- harassment, threatening

Ricky Bennett Jr- criminal littering & trespassing

Daniel Bowling- indecent exposure

Misty Brown- burglary

Katelynn Couch- theft, burglary

Billy D Creech- burglary, theft

Justin R Fox- DUI

Elizabeth Harrison- trafficking meth, fentanyl

Jeffrey Land- dis conduct, threatening

Ralden Mansfield- P.I., burglary

Melinda McCall- theft

Emmett Mcintosh- burglary, theft

Micka Mckinney, murder, DUI

Regina McNew- possess meth, heroin

Lisa Perkins- P.I.

Michael Shave- DUI, speeding 26 mph over

Christopher Smith- burglary, theft

Thomas Spencer- theft, theft by cold checks

Brittany Tharpe- sexual abuse, victim under age 12

Vargas Cornelius- trafficking meth, fentanyl

Steven Wilson- trafficking meth, possess stolen items

