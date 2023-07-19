7/10-7/16
Mitchell Adams- harassment, threatening
Ricky Bennett Jr- criminal littering & trespassing
Daniel Bowling- indecent exposure
Misty Brown- burglary
Katelynn Couch- theft, burglary
Billy D Creech- burglary, theft
Justin R Fox- DUI
Elizabeth Harrison- trafficking meth, fentanyl
Jeffrey Land- dis conduct, threatening
Ralden Mansfield- P.I., burglary
Melinda McCall- theft
Emmett Mcintosh- burglary, theft
Micka Mckinney, murder, DUI
Regina McNew- possess meth, heroin
Lisa Perkins- P.I.
Michael Shave- DUI, speeding 26 mph over
Christopher Smith- burglary, theft
Thomas Spencer- theft, theft by cold checks
Brittany Tharpe- sexual abuse, victim under age 12
Vargas Cornelius- trafficking meth, fentanyl
Steven Wilson- trafficking meth, possess stolen items
