4/24- 4/30

Hershell Allen- A.I.

Dena Banks- possess meth

Cody D Campbell- unpaid support

Timothy Charlton- domestic assault, A.I.

Adrienne DeBord- P.I.

David unn- A.I., arson

Diana Fox- reckless homicide

Angela J Gabbard- P.I.

Nicholas Green- P.I.

Nicholas Gross- reckless driving, no insurance

Randall Jones- P.I.

Leah King- assault 4th degree child abuse

Ricky K Mcintosh- possession stolen items, obscuring identity of machine

William Mcintosh- possess meth

Sherry Montgomery- P.I.

Dylan Morgan- possess cocaine, heroin, possess stolen items

Barry Mullins- theft

Lynsey Roberts- DUI

Nancy Sierra Spencer- DUI

Amanda Taulbee- possess meth

Woodrow Tibbs- trafficking meth

April Walker- possess meth

