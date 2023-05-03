4/24- 4/30
Hershell Allen- A.I.
Dena Banks- possess meth
Cody D Campbell- unpaid support
Timothy Charlton- domestic assault, A.I.
Adrienne DeBord- P.I.
David unn- A.I., arson
Diana Fox- reckless homicide
Angela J Gabbard- P.I.
Nicholas Green- P.I.
Nicholas Gross- reckless driving, no insurance
Randall Jones- P.I.
Leah King- assault 4th degree child abuse
Ricky K Mcintosh- possession stolen items, obscuring identity of machine
William Mcintosh- possess meth
Sherry Montgomery- P.I.
Dylan Morgan- possess cocaine, heroin, possess stolen items
Barry Mullins- theft
Lynsey Roberts- DUI
Nancy Sierra Spencer- DUI
Amanda Taulbee- possess meth
Woodrow Tibbs- trafficking meth
April Walker- possess meth
