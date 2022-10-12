10/3/22- 10/9/22
Roger Allen- trafficking meth
Hubert Anglin- no show court
Tara Bailey- order
Jeffry Barker- no show court
Megan Branscum- theft
Jacob Campbell- 5 yr sentence
Edmund Chaney- assault, violate Ky EPO
James Collins- possession stolen items
Misty Couch- P.I.
Mitchell Dunn- court fines unpaid
Ginger Gross- possession meth
Marlene Gross- P.I.
Ladon Hunt- felon w/ handgun
Dustin Jenkins- possession stolen items
Vanessa Jones- no show court
Ernest Lemaster- DUI
William Looney- no show court
Marsha Maggard- assault, manslaughter
Shelby Moore- court fines unpaid
Bruce Proffit- violate probation
Joshua Reed- burglary, possession meth
Wilgus Roberts- assault officer
Gerald Rose- violate IPO
Jeremiah Shuler- trespass
Benny Spence- DUI
Brandon Stamper- no insurance, suspended license
Wayne Tipton- no show court
Joey Williams- no show court
Arnold Wireman- no show court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.