10/3/22- 10/9/22

Roger Allen- trafficking meth

Hubert Anglin- no show court

Tara Bailey- order

Jeffry Barker- no show court

Megan Branscum- theft

Jacob Campbell- 5 yr sentence

Edmund Chaney- assault, violate Ky EPO

James Collins- possession stolen items

Misty Couch- P.I.

Mitchell Dunn- court fines unpaid

Ginger Gross- possession meth

Marlene Gross- P.I.

Ladon Hunt- felon w/ handgun

Dustin Jenkins- possession stolen items

Vanessa Jones- no show court

Ernest Lemaster- DUI

William Looney- no show court

Marsha Maggard- assault, manslaughter

Shelby Moore- court fines unpaid

Bruce Proffit- violate probation

Joshua Reed- burglary, possession meth

Wilgus Roberts- assault officer

Gerald Rose- violate IPO

Jeremiah Shuler- trespass

Benny Spence- DUI

Brandon Stamper- no insurance, suspended license

Wayne Tipton- no show court

Joey Williams- no show court

Arnold Wireman- no show court

