5/29- 6/4/23
Hubert Anglin- possess heroin, P.I.
Megan Booth- P.I.
Christopher Bowling- burglary, theft, assault officer, tampering evidence, acting as bail bondsman, possess opiates
Randy Cable- DUI
Beverly Campbell- rape 3rd degree detention facility, sodomy 3rd degree.
Jesse Cline- assault, unlawful imprisonment, strangulation
Harian Damron- possess heroin, meth, DUI
Randy Hall- A.I.
Jacob Harrison- P.I.
Tisha Hix- theft of mail, burglary
Mitchell Hogan- P.I.
Dianna Jones- burglary
Jeremy Manns- intimidating participant in legal process
April Mayes- DUI
Emmett Mcintosh- P.I.
Jason Mcintosh- DUI, no insurance
Carl Miles- possess drugs
Paul Jason Moore- A.I.
William Morris- menace
Deangel Napier- P.I.
Robert Salyer- possess stolen items
Lonnie Sparks- domestic assault
Benny Spence- domestic assault
Timothy Stacy- P.I.
James Stamper- trafficking meth
John Stamper- trafficking meth
Wesley Taulbee- P.I.
Tommy Witt- violate KY EPO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.