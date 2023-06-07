5/29- 6/4/23

Hubert Anglin- possess heroin, P.I.

Megan Booth- P.I.

Christopher Bowling- burglary, theft, assault officer, tampering evidence, acting as bail bondsman, possess opiates

Randy Cable- DUI

Beverly Campbell- rape 3rd degree detention facility, sodomy 3rd degree.

Jesse Cline- assault, unlawful imprisonment, strangulation

Harian Damron- possess heroin, meth, DUI

Randy Hall- A.I. 

Jacob Harrison- P.I.

Tisha Hix- theft of mail, burglary

Mitchell Hogan- P.I.

Dianna Jones- burglary

Jeremy Manns- intimidating participant in legal process

April Mayes- DUI

Emmett Mcintosh- P.I.

Jason Mcintosh- DUI, no insurance 

Carl Miles- possess drugs

Paul Jason Moore- A.I.

William Morris- menace

Deangel Napier- P.I.

Robert Salyer- possess stolen items

Lonnie Sparks- domestic assault

Benny Spence- domestic assault

Timothy Stacy- P.I.

James Stamper- trafficking meth

John Stamper- trafficking meth

Wesley Taulbee- P.I.

Tommy Witt- violate KY EPO

