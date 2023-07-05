Brooklyn Bailey- hinder prosecution

Gus Baumgardner- harassment

Curtis Berry- domestic assault

Samantha Branham- domestic assault

Eric Brooks- violate EPO

Michael Brundon- P.I.

Travis Cox- reckless driving, flee police

Charles Creech- mail theft

Wesley Edmonson- possess stolen items

Robert Fortner- domestic assault

Jimmy Fowlers- violate EPO

Michael Fox- possess heroin, meth

Donnie Gabbard- theft by failure to dispute property 

Jeffrey Hacker- DUI, possess meth

Daniel Lewis Haddix- DUI

Jeffrey Hall- possess fentanyl, meth, cocaine, possess stolen firearm

Jacob Harrison- possess meth

Brittany Herald- P.I., burglary

Bryan Hogan- trafficking meth

Coburn Holbrook- trafficking heroin, fentanyl

Daniel Hurt- theft

Garvin Lutes Jr- possess meth

John Moreland- possess heroin

John Napier- hinder prosecution

Robert W Neeley- reckless driving

Christopher Phillips- DUI

Travis S Phillips- possess meth, burglary

Maggie Puckett- possess heroin

Marsha Risner- possess heroin

David Smith- A.I.

Gary Smith- P.I., possess meth

Henry Smith- possess meth, no insurance

Thomas Spencer- P.I.

Darrell Spicer- possess heroin

Danielle Steele- felon w/ firearm, trafficking fentanyl, heroin

Gary Stepp- DUI

Donna Stone- possess meth

Kayla Terrell- domestic assault

Adam Whisman- DUI

Joey Williams- trafficking meth, heroin

Sammy Young- theft

Melissa Yunt- possess meth

