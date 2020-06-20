Billy Bowles- Arresting agency: KSP- DUI, speeding. Jesse Branham- trespass. Sheila Campbell- no show. Damien Chatt- assault. Jerome Clemons- Arresting agency KSP- DUI, no insurance. Donna Cockrell- unauthorized use of vehicle. Joshua Couch- DUI. Stephanie Dunn- P.I. Myron Evans- wanton endangerment. Michael D Fox- Arresting agency Owsley Co. Sher. Lynch- burglary, possession of drugs. Chris Fugate- Arresting agency KSP- A.I. James Gilvin- Arresting agency Irvine PD- DUI, leaving scene of accident, possession meth, no insurance. Elizabeth Godsey- Arresting Agency Owsley Co. Sher. Dept.- trafficking meth, DUI, no insurance, speeding. Billy Gross-Arresting agency KSP- DUI. Alvin Haddix- A.I. Shawn Hardin- Arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sher. Dept.- DUI. Dakota Harvey- disorderly conduct. Joshua Holland- DUI. Brandon Hunt- Arresting agency KSP- DUI, leaving scene of accident. Hershell Johnson-Arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sher. Dept.- burglary. Marcum Johnson- disorderly conduct. Amanda Knack- DUI. Stevie Mcintosh- theft. Carlos Mejia-Arresting agency KSP- DUI, no insurance. James Mosley- domestic assault. Kendra Neace- credit card fraud. Lillian Noble- possession meth. Russell Pelfrey- possession of stolen items. Christopher Poe- P.I. Dustin Reynolds- Arresting agency Estil Co. Sher. Dept.- theft, violate Kentucky EPO. Bobby R Riley- Arresting Agency KSP- DUI, speeding. Sheila Roberts- felon w/ firearm. Victor Rodriquez- A.I. Glenn Ross- Arresting agency KSP- P.I., false report of accident, trespass. Charles Southers Arresting agency KSP-- DUI, speeding. Ernest Stemper-Arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sher. Dept.- P.I. Robert Tolson- threatening. Jessica Trent-Arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sher. Dept.- assault of a child/child abuse 4th degree, P.I. Amanda Vanderpool- Arresting agency Booneville PD- violate parole. Harve L Whitaker- DUI, no insurance. Owen Woolery- no show.
