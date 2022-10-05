9/26/22- 10/2/22

  Whitney Anderson- unpaid court fines

   James Angel- no show court

  James Benson- theft of firearm 

  John Brewer- P.I., assault, threatening, menacing

  Derek Collier- violate probation

  Eddie Drake- possession meth, DUI

  Robert Estes- violate probation

  Laura Frost- unauthorized use of vehicle

  Gary Gentry- warrant

  Roy Gross- warrant

  Elizabeth Harrison- 

trafficking drugs

  Angela Hedges- trafficking meth

  Matthew S Hobbs- no show court

  Joseph Hudson- unpaid support payments

  Jason Lewis- no show court

  Melissa Neal- no show court

  Michael Noble- no show court

   Maggie Puckett- possession drugs

  Aaron Riddell- identity theft

  Randy J Riley- dating assault

  Tammy Rye- dis conduct

  Kenneth Silcox- unlisted

  Autumn Slone- theft

  Jon Southern- possession stolen items

  Ricky Sparks- P.I.

  Darrell R Spicer- P.I.

  Kevin Standish- court fines unpaid

  Elijah Stone- violate parole

  Raven Taulbee- DUI

  Jesse P Thacker- dating assault, possession stolen items

  Christopher Whisman- murder of officer, assault officer, disarming peace officer, fleeing police on foot

  David Wood- trafficking meth

All detainees innocent until proven guilty.  No detainees un-printed by request- NO EXCEPTIONS! 

 

