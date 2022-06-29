Becky Todd Long- trafficking heroin. 6/26
Marcus Peters- identity theft 6/26 KSP
Paul Descoteaux - theft, burglary. 6/21 Irvine PD
Brandi Farthing- theft, knowingly exploit adult by person. 6/22 Irvine PD
William Puckett- possession heroin 6/22. KSP
Amos Ashcraft- possession meth 6/23. KSP
Scottie Brewer- trafficking fentanyl, trafficking meth, possession drugs, felon w/ handgun. 6/23 Irvine PD
Dorothy Johnson- theft. 6/23 Madison Sheriff Dept
Ricky Hobbs- trespass, possession stolen firearm. 6/25
Justin Bowling- trafficking heroin, theft firearm. 6/26
Jared Bowling- trafficking heroin. 6/26
Sheena Terry- trafficking heroin. 6/26
