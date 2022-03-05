Bryan Allen- criminal mischief. 2/24

Joshua Banks- criminal trespass/ 2/21

Scot Beatty- orders

Zackary Bowling- court fines

Robert Clark- wanton endanger. 2/23

Danny Elam- threatening. 2/21

Randall goosey- no show court

Claude Hollon- arson, burglary 2/22

Jordan Johnson- court fines

Yosvannis Leon- state

Ashley Linkous- assault. 2/25

Kimothy McFarland- DUI. 2/25

Franklin McFarland- intimidating participant in legal process. 2/23

Amanda Mcintosh- no show court

David Allen Mcintosh 38 of Bardstown- rape, criminal abuse of child under age 12, felon w/ firearm, unlawful transaction w/ child. 2/26. KSP

Michael Mckinney- DUI. 2/26

Trevor Mckinney- theft. 2/26

Jacob miller- state

Shelby Moore- warrant

James Morgan- unlisted charge

Josiah Mcintosh- possession stolen items. 2/21

Monica Neal- disorder. Conduct

Steven Nunnelley- warrant

Edna Phillips- trespassing

Anthony Pointing- DUI. 2/26

James Ratliff- trafficking meth. 2/24

Wilgus Roberts- A.I. 2/25 

Kevin Rose- unlisted charge

Olympia Ross- warrant 

Barbra Sanchez- assault. 2/23

Erica Sizemore- trafficking prescription drugs. 2/24

Danny Smith- no show court

Brandon Sparks- no insurance

Leigh Terrill- no show court

Allenna Tipton- unlisted charge

Jeffrey Woolery- contempt court

