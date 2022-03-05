Bryan Allen- criminal mischief. 2/24
Joshua Banks- criminal trespass/ 2/21
Scot Beatty- orders
Zackary Bowling- court fines
Robert Clark- wanton endanger. 2/23
Danny Elam- threatening. 2/21
Randall goosey- no show court
Claude Hollon- arson, burglary 2/22
Jordan Johnson- court fines
Yosvannis Leon- state
Ashley Linkous- assault. 2/25
Kimothy McFarland- DUI. 2/25
Franklin McFarland- intimidating participant in legal process. 2/23
Amanda Mcintosh- no show court
David Allen Mcintosh 38 of Bardstown- rape, criminal abuse of child under age 12, felon w/ firearm, unlawful transaction w/ child. 2/26. KSP
Michael Mckinney- DUI. 2/26
Trevor Mckinney- theft. 2/26
Jacob miller- state
Shelby Moore- warrant
James Morgan- unlisted charge
Josiah Mcintosh- possession stolen items. 2/21
Monica Neal- disorder. Conduct
Steven Nunnelley- warrant
Edna Phillips- trespassing
Anthony Pointing- DUI. 2/26
James Ratliff- trafficking meth. 2/24
Wilgus Roberts- A.I. 2/25
Kevin Rose- unlisted charge
Olympia Ross- warrant
Barbra Sanchez- assault. 2/23
Erica Sizemore- trafficking prescription drugs. 2/24
Danny Smith- no show court
Brandon Sparks- no insurance
Leigh Terrill- no show court
Allenna Tipton- unlisted charge
Jeffrey Woolery- contempt court
