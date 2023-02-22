2/13-2/19/2023
Larry Banks- incest; forcible/incapable of consent under age 18.
Kelsey Barnard- theft, possess burglary tools
Curtis Gampfer- ATV violations, trafficking drugs
Daniel Gilbert- trafficking drugs
Teresa Hall- P.I., endangering life of a child
Jessica M Hollon- sexual abuse 1st degree
Michael Norris Hudson- possess meth
Donald Johnson- domestic assault
Dustin Jones- assault, strangulation
Jimmy Marcum- possess meth
Ruford Marshall- ATV violations
Brandon Musgrove- possess heroin, P.I.
Jeremiah Shuler- P.I.
Chris John Smith- DUI
Jimmy Stephens- possess meth
Nelson Stepp- possess meth
Joshua Turner- theft
Karla Turner- theft
John D Wilson- trafficking meth
Eddie R Young- possess meth
