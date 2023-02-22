2/13-2/19/2023

Larry Banks- incest; forcible/incapable of consent under age 18. 

Kelsey Barnard- theft, possess burglary tools

Curtis Gampfer- ATV violations, trafficking drugs

Daniel Gilbert- trafficking drugs

Teresa Hall- P.I., endangering life of a child

Jessica M Hollon- sexual abuse 1st degree

Michael Norris Hudson- possess meth

Donald Johnson- domestic assault

Dustin Jones- assault, strangulation

Jimmy Marcum- possess meth 

Ruford Marshall- ATV violations

Brandon Musgrove- possess heroin, P.I.

Jeremiah Shuler- P.I.

Chris John Smith- DUI

Jimmy Stephens- possess meth

Nelson Stepp- possess meth

Joshua Turner- theft

Karla Turner- theft

John D Wilson- trafficking meth

Eddie R Young- possess meth

