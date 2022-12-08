11/28/22 to 12/04/22

 

  Amanda Hatton- promote contraband. Wolfe Co. Sheriff Dept

 

  Tristan Farthing 24 of Booneville- violate probation. KSP

 

  Sarah Baker- domestic assault. Estill Sheriff Dept 

 

  Shaun Smith- court no show. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

 

  Randall Wiseman- unpaid court fines. Irvine PD

 

  Robert Harvey- possession meth. Estill Sheriff Dept

 

  Richard Creech- DUI. Kenton Co Sheriff Dept

 

  David Turner 49 of Beattyville- warrant. LC Sheriff 

 

  Elijah Keaton- court no show. KSP

 

  Andrew Means- fleeing police, resist arrest, court no show. Estill Sheriff Dept

 

   Angela Peel- possession meth. Irvine PD

 

  Elijah Stone- warrant. KSP

 

  Andrew Worley- assault. KSP

 

  Daniel Roger- trafficking fentanyl, meth, heroin and controlled substances. Owsley Sheriff Dept 

 

  David Abner- 38 of Booneville- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl. Owsley Sheriff Dept 

 

  James Lumbard- rape 2nd degree, sodomy 2nd degree, sex offender electronic communications violations. KSP

 

  Jamie Law 36 of Beattyville- violate probation.

