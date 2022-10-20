On your next visit to the Red River Gorge, be sure to check out the brand new Thrillsville Adventure Golf! This new 18-hole mini-golf course boasts several cool water features and beautiful scenery in the heart of the Red River Gorge. Fun for the whole family!
Price: $12.99 for ages 13 and up, $9.99 for ages 3-12. Ask about our discount for local residents, Monday-Thursday only, $3 off! Current hours: Sunday-Thursday 10am-8pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-9pm Hours are subject to change; please call to confirm availability.
Located right next to the Red River Gorge Gift Shop and the Little Red Food Truck!
Thrillsville Adventure Golf 693 Natural Bridge Road, Slade, KY 40376 844-254-6244 or 606-668-5213
