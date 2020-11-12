Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 31 confirmed positive cases and 14 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a 23-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, a 35-year-old male, two 39-year-old females, and a 45-year-old male from Knott County, a 24-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, and a 53-year-old female from Lee County, a 38-year-old male from Leslie County, three 19-year-old females, a 21-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, a 34-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, a 40-year-old male, a 73-year-old male, and a 74-year-old male from Letcher County, a 19-year-old female, a 21-year-old female, and a 62-year-old female from Owsley County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 26-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, two 34-year-old females, a 36-year-old female, a 38-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, a 45-year-old male, a 51-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, a 61-year-old male, and a 68-year-old female from Perry County, a 52-year-old male, a 76-year-old male, and an 82-year-old female from Wolfe County. We are pleased to report out 487 recoveries. Due to a duplicate case our numbers are accurate as of this report.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 8, Lee- 3, Leslie- 1, Letcher- 11, Owsley- 3, Perry- 16, Wolfe- 3
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-437 (46 probable) (67 active, 363 recovered, 7 deceased)
*Lee- Total-189 (21 probable) (21 active, 157 recovered, 11 deceased)
Leslie- Total-159 (13 probable) (24 active, 134 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-361 (108 probable) (44 active, 315 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-109 (33 probable) (14 active, 94 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-684 (55 probable) (125 active, 550 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-109 (24 probable) (36 active, 73 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
1,748 Lab Confirmed Positive + 300 Probable=Total 2,048 (1,686 recovered, 331 active, 31 deceased)
*The KRDHD will report the Core Civic Lee Adjustment Center lab confirmations when received.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you