Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 31 confirmed positive cases and 14 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a 23-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, a 35-year-old male, two 39-year-old females, and a 45-year-old male from Knott County, a 24-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, and a 53-year-old female from Lee County, a 38-year-old male from Leslie County, three 19-year-old females, a 21-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, a 34-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, a 40-year-old male, a 73-year-old male, and a 74-year-old male from Letcher County, a 19-year-old female, a 21-year-old female, and a 62-year-old female from Owsley County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 26-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, two 34-year-old females, a 36-year-old female, a 38-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, a 45-year-old male, a 51-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, a 61-year-old male, and a 68-year-old female from Perry County, a 52-year-old male, a 76-year-old male, and an 82-year-old female from Wolfe County. We are pleased to report out 487 recoveries. Due to a duplicate case our numbers are accurate as of this report.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 8, Lee- 3, Leslie- 1, Letcher- 11, Owsley- 3, Perry- 16, Wolfe- 3
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-437 (46 probable) (67 active, 363 recovered, 7 deceased)
*Lee- Total-189 (21 probable) (21 active, 157 recovered, 11 deceased)
Leslie- Total-159 (13 probable) (24 active, 134 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-361 (108 probable) (44 active, 315 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-109 (33 probable) (14 active, 94 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-684 (55 probable) (125 active, 550 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-109 (24 probable) (36 active, 73 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
1,748 Lab Confirmed Positive + 300 Probable=Total 2,048 (1,686 recovered, 331 active, 31 deceased)
*The KRDHD will report the Core Civic Lee Adjustment Center lab confirmations when received.
