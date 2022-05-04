Timothy Green, age 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard, Ky.
Tim was born October 22,1954 in Middletown, OH, a son to the late Wallace & Lettie (Tirey) Green. He was a Truckdriver, a member of the Scoville Church of God, and in his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra Green(Sandlin); Booneville, KY,1 son; Travis (Ashley) Green and1 daughter; Holly Green (Steven Gay) both of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Sherry (David) Carte of Prestonsburg, KY,1 brother; Jimmy (Ginger) Green of Booneville, KY, 6 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Johnson, Tyler Bowling, Hayley Green, Justin (JD) Green, Breanna Green, Jayden Green, 1 great-grandchild; Lynnleigh Goosey and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, He was preceded in death by one son; Mitchell Green
Visitation will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home Funeral, services will be held on Monday, May 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor David Bardin officiating. Timothy will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
