 Timothy Shoemaker, husband of Cassandra Arnold Shoemaker of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of Linda Faye Osborne Shoemaker of Jackson, Kentucky and Daniel Shoemaker and wife Ellen of Beattyville was born in Richmond, Kentucky on August 24, 1985 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky on June 12, 2020 at the age of 34 years, 9 months, and 19 days. He worked as a small engine mechanic. In addition to his wife and parents, Timothy is survived by his four children, Riley Lynn Shoemaker, Waylon Bowling, Gracelynn Bowling all of Beattyville and Danielle Bray of Tennessee; one brother, Dan Shoemaker of Jackson, Kentucky; one sister, Tammy Potter of Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Courtney and Reno Shoemaker; his uncle, Raymond Shoemaker; and his aunt, Bethel Mays. Private family service held. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com

