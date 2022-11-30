Timothy Wayne Charles age 55, formally of Beattyville, KY passed away Monday November 21, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY surrounded by his family after a long illness. Tim was born April 4, 1967, in Lexington, KY, a son to Harold Dale Charles and Mary (Stamper) Flinchum. He was a disabled certified Journeyman Pipefitter/Fabricator, and was of the Christian faith. In his free time, he enjoyed being with his family, tinkering in the garage on cars, motorcycles, computers or anything he thought he could amp up to go faster. Tim was a huge fan of the show Street Outlaws, and a devoted listener to Ben Shapiro.
Along with his parents, Tim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kimberly Charles, of Irvine, KY, 2 sons; Specialist Trevor Glen Charles, U.S. Army of Fort Sam Houston TX, Private First-Class Tory Allen Charles, U.S. Army of Fort Bragg, NC, 1 daughter; Shelbi Lynn, of Irvine, KY, his faithful K-9 companion; Tucker, 1 brother; Anthony (Amanda) Charles, of Piqua, OH, 2 brothers in law Allen Riley and Jeff (Chopper) Riley, 5 nephews; Skye, Dylan, Matt, Boone and Kaiden, 2 nieces; Savannah and Kenna, 5 great nieces; Aaliegh, Ava, Eliza, Adaline, and Aurora, 1 great nephew; Elijah, 2 very special aunts; Tammy and Lisa Charles, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services November 23, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Sam McKinney officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Albert Riley Cemetery, located in the Delvinta Community of Lee County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Trevor Charles, Tory Charles, Allen Riley, Jeff Riley, Tony Charles, and Dylan Riley. Honorary Pallbearers were Daniel “The Kid” Frantz, Tony Begley, Dallas Harrison, and Wayne Harrison.
