Booneville, KY- Tina Michelle Oliver Elliott, age 51, departed this world on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home in Richmond, KY. Tina was born November 3, 1971 in Lexington, KY, a daughter to Roger & Freida Oliver. She was a graduate of Lee County High School, and Eastern Kentucky University. She loved art, and in her free-time, she enjoyed jewelry making, and reading. Along with her parents; Roger & Freida Oliver of Richmond, KY, she is survived by 1 daughter; Kyla Rain Elliott of Richmond, KY, 1 brother; Christopher Oliver, and 3 nieces; Christa, Dakota, and Ava Oliver all of Richmond, KY, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members, and friends. Funeral services held Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Jason Lykins officiating. She will be laid to rest in the High View Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be; Christopher Oliver, Jay Newman, Ryan Evans, Travis Isaacs, Nick Stevens, and Matthew Stevens. Honorary pallbearer; James Newman.
