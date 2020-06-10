Black Hawk helicopters hovering menacingly close to the ground, armored vehicles and military police dressed in riot gear. In a violent attack on a crowd of peaceful protesters, Federal Agents, mounted Police and the National Guard fired Stinger Ball Grenades and released chemical agents, all in an attempt to clear the streets, for a Donald Trump photo op. If this had taken place in some third world Banana Republic governed by a maniacal Dictator squelching dissidents marching for justice and equality, the outcry of condemnation from the United States would have been swift and forceful. But this unlawful, heartbreaking assault on our “Freedom to Assemble” and “First Amendment Rights” happened at Lafayette Park, in Washington D.C., the very center of our great Democracy.
At the Battle of Concord on April 19th, 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with “The shot heard around the world” that gave birth to the United States of America. Donald Trump’s gross violation of making a mockery of our Constitution, was not only heard but seen as Nations all around the world watched in disbelief. Trump has threatened to release vicious dogs and ominous weapons on protesters that he refers to as terrorists. While the Department of Defense has instructed active-duty military police to prepare for deployment into battle, but not to some foreign land like North Korea, Iran or Afghanistan, but to the streets of Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has said that “I’m actually the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the country, and the Constitution gives me the right to do whatever I want. But is that what we want America, a President unrestrained by the safeguards of checks and balances, unable to be held accountable by legal boundaries. Well, just be very careful of what you wish for.
But could it be that the tides are beginning to turn, as more and more people are showing the courage of their convictions and love of country by standing up and publicly denouncing Donald Trump as a threat to the U.S. Constitution. At this moment, 89 former Defense Officials say they are alarmed by Trump’s threat to use Military force against the American people. Senator Tammy Duckworth, a U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former Black Hawk pilot and combat war veteran of the Irag War, was awarded the Purple Heart (Sen. Duckworth is a double amputee from injuries received in battle), the Air Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. A woman of unquestionable courage, a Patriot, a real American hero said that “What we saw on Monday night was our Military using it’s equipment to threaten and put lives at risk on American soil, Trump is a tinpot Dictator who is perverting the role of the Military”.
And the list goes on... Jim Mattis, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, (nominated by Trump), retired decorated Marine Corps General who commanded forces in the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq, said he was angry and appalled at the violent treatment of non combative protesters at the White House. He went on to say that “Trump is the first President in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people, we are witnessing the consequences of 3 years without mature leadership. Only by adopting a new path which means in truth, returning to the original path of our founding ideals, will we again be a country admired and respected at home and abroad”. Of course what does the ever vindictive, draft dodging Donald Trump call this decorated war hero who has given a lifetime of service to our country...”the world’s most overrated General”.
Once again our country stands at the cross road, where racial hatred and racial inequality, is a wound that has never healed and a divisive issue that refuses to go away. Will America be doomed forever to live in the shadow of slavery, only if we continue to live in denial and remain complicit by our silence. Scottish author Iain M. Banks once said “There is no excuse for what we are, for what we have made ourselves, we have chosen to put profits before people, money before morality, dividends before decency, fanaticism before fairness and our own trivial comforts before the unspeakably agonies of others”.
