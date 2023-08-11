- AS OF THIS YEAR, PARENTS WILL NOT BE PERMITTED TO ENTER/SIT IN THE PICK UP LINE/PARKING LOT PRIOR TO 2:45PM.
-Students are not dismissed/released to parents until 3:20pm
-You or the person responsible for picking up your child MUST have their current 2023-24 pick up tag that was provided by the school or at registration. Giving the school your child’s pick up number w/out having their tag will not suffice. Have your pick up tag visible to the staff member responsible for the pick line procedure.
- Please leave as little room as (safely) possible between you and the car in front of you to ensure that buses can get to the road. Buses are dismissed before students being picked up and too much space between cars will cause the line to back up past the entrance and sometimes into the highway.
- If you are one of the first vehicles to arrive for pick up in the single file line, do NOT park or start the line in the loop near the main doors, as this will be blocking the fire zone.
- Once the line starts moving only 3 cars are permitted at a time in front of the doors. Do not pull up and block the fire zone until the 3rd car in the back has moved.
- Unless you are motioned by one of the staff at the door loading students, do not pass the vehicle in front of you once your child is with you and wait for the parents in front to safely load their child in their vehicle.
- Once the single car line has filled, cars will line up parallel, five per row. PLEASE PARK YOUR CAR DIRECTLY BEHIND THE CONES AND NOT BETWEEN. When cars park in between cones, the line is then thrown off and sometimes results in only four cars being able to fit parallel, thus making the lines longer and spilling into the road. This also causes pick up wait time to become longer.
- Cars in the parallel lines will be called off to go left to right. Do not pull up until the staff member calling off pick up tags gives you the motion. Please wait till the car to your left has already pulled up in front of you.
- Once your pick up tag number has been radioed to the building, the staff then know to have your child ready at the door. Not waiting on your turn to go and passing a vehicle that has already been called/radioed in, will only result in confusion of the staff and possibly sending the wrong child to a vehicle or your child to the wrong vehicle.
- As the parking lot will become extremely congested and unable to exit, always be prepared for emergencies such as dead batteries and overheating.
- Use your mirrors and always double check before pulling up or out. Be cautious of other vehicles/buses, staff and students.
- No walk ups, students may not be signed out after 3pm and those signed out prior to 3pm will count against attendance.
- No littering and respect the school grounds smoking policy.
