   Before bidding farewell for Christmas Break last week, LCE’s Kindergarten Classes took the time to let us know what they’re wishing for this coming Christmas and even how they’d be spending their time as an elf. 

Wishes from the Class of Mrs. Duncil &

 Mrs.Charles  

    James Cole: Reaper, Bender ink machine, remote snake. 

     Emery Mays: side by side, car, motorcycle.

     Silas Horn: remote control boat, four wheeler, dog. 

     Lucas Mays: giraffe, teddy bear, knife. 

   Jaysa Drake: jewelry, bike, doll. 

    Jocelyn Mcintosh: bike, American Girl doll, Barbies. 

    Caleb Turner: phone, toy car, sketch paper. 

   Kindal Williams: tablet, jewelry, Barbies. 

    Kyson Smith: Hot Wheels, Pokemon, stuffed animals. 

    Aubree Mays: bike, baby doll, tablet.

     McKinley Pelfrey: phone, American Girl doll, LOL dolls. 

    Aiden Elkins: BB gun, rifle, pocket knives.

     Jax Newton: iPhone, bike, Hot Wheels. 

    Colton Webb: tablet, bike, dog.

     Kaleb Slone: Playstation, toy van, toy house. 

  Willis Boggs: Pokemon diamond, Pokemon sword, tablet.

    Kyra Fox: shoes, macaroni kitchen set, Barbies.

    Logan Maul: puppy, socks, dog. 

    Peyton Price: Nintendo Switch, tablet, jewelry.

      Quinn Herald: toy car, headbands, shirts. 

     Mattie Coleman: tv for my room, baby doll, pet fish.

“If I Were an Elf” from the Class of Mrs. Wilder & 

Mrs. Howard 

    Gwen: My name would be Linda.  I would build a dinosaur.  I would live in an apartment.

    Isabella: My name would be Tootsie Roll.  I would build a doll. I would live in the North Pole.

     Colton: My name would be Max.  I would build cars.  I would live in North Pole. 

     Mackenzie: My name would be Snowflake.  I would build dolls.  I would live in Beattyville.

  Max: My name would be Colton.  I would build a house.  I would live in Beattyville.

    Michael: My name would be Michael.  I would build a cop car.  I would live on Wide Creek Road.

    Athena: My name would be Orange.  I would build a bear.  I would live in Beattyville.

   Abagail: My name would be Sally.  I would build cars.  I would live in Kentucky.

   Dani T.: My name would be Elf on the Shelf.  I would build Oz.  I would live in the North Pole.

    Danni P.: My name would be Danni too.  I would build a house.  I would live in a building.

    Elaina: My name would be Sydney.  I would build a crane.  I would live in the North Pole.

    Clay: My name would be CW.  I would build a house.  I would live in Beattyville.

    Madison: My name would be Lou Lou.  I would build cars.  I would live in the North Pole.

   Ben: My name would be Snowflake Car.  I would build a police car.  I would live in the North Pole with Santa.

   Kardinal: My name would be Kardy.  I would build an iphone.  I would live in a wooden cabin.

    Elsa: My name would be Snowflake.  I would build cars.  I would live in the North Pole.

    Serenity: My name would be Hermy.  I would build a tree house.  I would live in the North Pole.

    Cameron: My name would be Hermy.  I would build cars.  I would live in Beattyville, Kentucky.

    Kolson: My name would be Hermy.  I would build cars.  I would live in Beattyville.

Mrs. Wilder’s Class 

Christmas Wish List….

   Isabella: 1. New dress 2. New dog   3. New boots

   Mackenzie:  1. Hover Board   2. Hover board   3.  Two dogs

    Abagail:  1.  Lunch box   2.  Ball   3.  Dog

   Brennan:  1.  PS 4   2. Cat   3.  Xbox

    Dani T.:  1.  Chucky costume   2.  Good Chucky   3.  Tiffany

    Michael:  1.  Dirt bike   2.  Lawn mower   3.  Motorcycle

    Corey:  1.  Moby   2.  Stuffed Animal Rhino   3.  Camera

   Cameron:  1.  Dirt bike   2.  VR virtual reality   3.  Xbox

    Grayson:  1.  4-wheeler   2. Shoes   3.  Snooze

    Kolson:  1.  Dirt bike   2.  Drone   3.  Skate Board

   Elsa:  1.  Pet snake   2.  Slime   3.  Toy bear

    Ben:   1.  Police Car   2.  Truck   3.  Teddy Bear

   Madison:  1.  Slime   2.   Pet cat   3.  Index cards

    Kardinal:  1.  Bucky and Handle   2.  PS5   3.  Friend for Finn

    Elaina:  1.  Cat   2. Barbie   3.  Bull dog

    Clay:  1.  Slime   2.  Dirt bike   3.  Lion King cup

    Max:  1.  Toys   2.  Hover board   3.  Dirt bike

   Colton:  1.  4-wheeler   2.  Dirt bike   3.  Ipad

   Gracey:  1.  Rabbit   2.  Chucky doll   3.  Tiffany doll

Dear Santa, From the Class of Mrs. K 

We have been good this year. We hope you bring us...

   Hunter J. - bike, house, dog

   Waylon – RC car, hoverboard, $5

   Hunter F.- dirt bike, dog, hoverboard

   Natalie- microphone, Barbie camper, Barbie house

   Audrey- makeup, puppy, bike

   Gabriella- makeup, Barbie house, Barbie camper

    Jayden- Barbie house, volleyball, squishy 

    Lucy- puppy, hoverboard, makeup 

      Addison- Christmas tree,   boots, puppy

   Dylan- toy truck, toy car, robot

   Jameria- witch hat, bunny, Barbie school

   Chase- hoverboard, three pairs of boots, jet ski

   Brinley- lotion, puppy, hoverboard

   Kayson- headphones, backpack, hoverboard 

    We will set out cookies and milk!

Chrsitmas Wishes from the Class of Mrs. Howell 

    Robert Allen- a ball, yoyo, spiderman car

    Eli brewer- a yoyo, light saber, Legos 

    Jasmine caudill- a yoyo, headphones

   Lucas caudill- a bb gun, a Glock, hunting toy

      Bryson chambers- a rocket, a candy cane, yoyo

     Kaden collins- rocket, giant candy cane, a puppy

      Addyson combs pelfrey- a    candy cane, yoyo, headphones 

     Lauryn harrison- a Santa toy, pingaroo, Pikachu 

     Madison jewell- pingaroo,   little Santa toy, little pickahu 

     Addison lutes- triple nerf gun, Pikachu, remote control

Sutton newlin- nerf gun, vr set, rc car

     Trenton teasley- candy cane, yoyo, headphones

     Sarah turner- Santa toy, pickahu, Santa hat

     Gavin underwood- zr set, a cat, monster truck 

