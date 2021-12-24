Tis The Season at Lee County Elementary

Before bidding farewell for Christmas Break last week, LCE’s Kindergarten Classes took the time to let us know what they’re wishing for this coming Christmas and even how they’d be spending their time as an elf.
Christmas Wishes from the Class of Mrs. Duncil & Mrs.Charles
James Cole: Reaper, Bender ink machine, remote snake.
Emery Mays: side by side, car, motorcycle.
Silas Horn: remote control boat, four wheeler, dog.
Lucas Mays: giraffe, teddy bear, knife.
Jaysa Drake: jewelry, bike, doll.
Jocelyn Mcintosh: bike, American Girl doll, Barbies.
Caleb Turner: phone, toy car, sketch paper.
Kindal Williams: tablet, jewelry, Barbies.
Kyson Smith: Hot Wheels, Pokemon, stuffed animals.
Aubree Mays: bike, baby doll, tablet.
McKinley Pelfrey: phone, American Girl doll, LOL dolls.
Aiden Elkins: BB gun, rifle, pocket knives.
Jax Newton: iPhone, bike, Hot Wheels.
Colton Webb: tablet, bike, dog.
Kaleb Slone: Playstation, toy van, toy house.
Willis Boggs: Pokemon diamond, Pokemon sword, tablet.
Kyra Fox: shoes, macaroni kitchen set, Barbies.
Logan Maul: puppy, socks, dog.
Peyton Price: Nintendo Switch, tablet, jewelry.
Quinn Herald: toy car, headbands, shirts.
Mattie Coleman: tv for my room, baby doll, pet fish.
“If I Were an Elf” from the Class of Mrs. Wilder & Mrs. Howard
Gwen: My name would be Linda. I would build a dinosaur. I would live in an apartment.
Isabella: My name would be Tootsie Roll. I would build a doll. I would live in the North Pole.
Colton: My name would be Max. I would build cars. I would live in North Pole.
Mackenzie: My name would be Snowflake. I would build dolls. I would live in Beattyville.
Max: My name would be Colton. I would build a house. I would live in Beattyville.
Michael: My name would be Michael. I would build a cop car. I would live on Wide Creek Road.
Athena: My name would be Orange. I would build a bear. I would live in Beattyville.
Abagail: My name would be Sally. I would build cars. I would live in Kentucky.
Dani T.: My name would be Elf on the Shelf. I would build Oz. I would live in the North Pole.
Danni P.: My name would be Danni too. I would build a house. I would live in a building.
Elaina: My name would be Sydney. I would build a crane. I would live in the North Pole.
Clay: My name would be CW. I would build a house. I would live in Beattyville.
Madison: My name would be Lou Lou. I would build cars. I would live in the North Pole.
Ben: My name would be Snowflake Car. I would build a police car. I would live in the North Pole with Santa.
Kardinal: My name would be Kardy. I would build an iphone. I would live in a wooden cabin.
Elsa: My name would be Snowflake. I would build cars. I would live in the North Pole.
Serenity: My name would be Hermy. I would build a tree house. I would live in the North Pole.
Cameron: My name would be Hermy. I would build cars. I would live in Beattyville, Kentucky.
Kolson: My name would be Hermy. I would build cars. I would live in Beattyville.
Mrs. Wilder’s Class
Christmas Wish List….
Isabella: 1. New dress 2. New dog 3. New boots
Mackenzie: 1. Hover Board 2. Hover board 3. Two dogs
Abagail: 1. Lunch box 2. Ball 3. Dog
Brennan: 1. PS 4 2. Cat 3. Xbox
Dani T.: 1. Chucky costume 2. Good Chucky 3. Tiffany
Michael: 1. Dirt bike 2. Lawn mower 3. Motorcycle
Corey: 1. Moby 2. Stuffed Animal Rhino 3. Camera
Cameron: 1. Dirt bike 2. VR virtual reality 3. Xbox
Grayson: 1. 4-wheeler 2. Shoes 3. Snooze
Kolson: 1. Dirt bike 2. Drone 3. Skate Board
Elsa: 1. Pet snake 2. Slime 3. Toy bear
Ben: 1. Police Car 2. Truck 3. Teddy Bear
Madison: 1. Slime 2. Pet cat 3. Index cards
Kardinal: 1. Bucky and Handle 2. PS5 3. Friend for Finn
Elaina: 1. Cat 2. Barbie 3. Bull dog
Clay: 1. Slime 2. Dirt bike 3. Lion King cup
Max: 1. Toys 2. Hover board 3. Dirt bike
Colton: 1. 4-wheeler 2. Dirt bike 3. Ipad
Gracey: 1. Rabbit 2. Chucky doll 3. Tiffany doll
Dear Santa, From the Class of Mrs. K
We have been good this year. We hope you bring us...
Hunter J. - bike, house, dog
Waylon – RC car, hoverboard, $5
Hunter F.- dirt bike, dog, hoverboard
Natalie- microphone, Barbie camper, Barbie house
Audrey- makeup, puppy, bike
Gabriella- makeup, Barbie house, Barbie camper
Jayden- Barbie house, volleyball, squishy
Lucy- puppy, hoverboard, makeup
Addison- Christmas tree, boots, puppy
Dylan- toy truck, toy car, robot
Jameria- witch hat, bunny, Barbie school
Chase- hoverboard, three pairs of boots, jet ski
Brinley- lotion, puppy, hoverboard
Kayson- headphones, backpack, hoverboard
We will set out cookies and milk!
Chrsitmas Wishes from the Class of Mrs. Howell
Robert Allen- a ball, yoyo, spiderman car
Eli brewer- a yoyo, light saber, Legos
Jasmine caudill- a yoyo, headphones
Lucas caudill- a bb gun, a Glock, hunting toy
Bryson chambers- a rocket, a candy cane, yoyo
Kaden collins- rocket, giant candy cane, a puppy
Addyson combs pelfrey- a candy cane, yoyo, headphones
Lauryn harrison- a Santa toy, pingaroo, Pikachu
Madison jewell- pingaroo, little Santa toy, little pickahu
Addison lutes- triple nerf gun, Pikachu, remote control
Sutton newlin- nerf gun, vr set, rc car
Trenton teasley- candy cane, yoyo, headphones
Sarah turner- Santa toy, pickahu, Santa hat
Gavin underwood- zr set, a cat, monster truck
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.