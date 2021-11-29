Tis the season of the ‘woolly worm’!

This distinctive creature isn’t technically a worm- it’s the caterpillar (larva) of the Isabella tiger moth. During the fall, they seek out an overwintering spot beneath logs, rocks, or tree bark. Each caterpillar has rusty brown or black body segments- they are usually rusty in the middle with black on each end.
According to legend, the wider the black sections the harsher the coming winter will be. Though their forecasting accuracy is unclear- if you see an all-black caterpillar, don’t panic! That’s a completely different species and doesn’t mean we’re in for an endless winter.
