  Todd Semtak, age 58, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home in Booneville, KY. Todd was born July 22,1961, in Passaic,NJ, a son to the late John Semtak and Deanna (Mickiewicz) Semtak. . He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and loved his family. Todd is survived by 1 daughter; Megan ( Dillon), Semtak, Booneville, KY, 3 sons; Joseph (Ashley) Semtak, Joshua (Breanna) Semtak , of Beattyville, KY, Jordan Semtak of Booneville, KY, 5 grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Deanna Semtak. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

