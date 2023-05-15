Tom Cockerham Obituary

Tom Cockerham, son of the late JD Cockerham and Eola “Hag” Clevenger passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Hospice Care Plus in Richmond, KY.
He was born in Beattyville, KY on July 28, 1944.
He was a school teacher, principal, and Title 1 Coordinator in the Lee County School System for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Janie Hollon Cockerham; two sons, Tommy Cockerham and wife Valerie of Winchester, KY; Lucas Cockerham and wife Jacinda of Richmond, KY; two grandchildren, Tyler Cockerham and Carrie Cockerham of Winchester, KY; three brothers, Donald Cockerham and wife Fay of Irvine, KY; Greg Clevenger and wife Tina of Florence, KY; Tony Clevenger of Beattyville, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service/Visitation will be from 11:00-1 PM at Newnam Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Primrose Fire Department or Hospice Care Center in Richmond, KY.
