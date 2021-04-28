Tommy Larrison, husband of Lora Faye Spencer Larrison and the son of the late Farris and Marie Thompson Hayes was born in Lee County, Kentucky April 23, 1950 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky on April 21, 2021 at the age of 70 years, 11 months, and 29 days. He was a former foreman and factory worker for Liggett & Platt, a member of the Heidelberg Pentecostal Church of God, as well as a member of several biker clubs; Hell’s Angels, Southern Brothers, Rolling Thunder, and Eastern Kentucky Ridge Riders. He was also a musician and an avid pool player.
In addition to his wife, Lora of Beattyville, Kentucky, Tommy is survived by one daughter, Ann Rose also of Beattyville; three sons, Austin Spencer and wife Mayleesa of Irvine, Kentucky and Charles Reed and Carl Reed, Jr. of Ashtabula, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jazmyne and Serenity Rose of Beattyville, Arianna, Caitlyn, Chelsea, and Austin Reed of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Jackson and Bentley Spencer of Irvine, Kentucky; an expected granddaughter, Maylee Spencer; son-in-law, Danny Rose, Jr.; mother-in-law, Ruth Spencer both of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by one son, Matthew Larrison; and one granddaughter, Ashlynn Reed.
A private graveside service will be held at the Smyth Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Calvert officiating. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
