Toney D. Gabbard Sr., age 73, passed away December 26, 2021. Affectionately known by those who loved him as Babe, Big Daddy, Dad, Daddy, and Pappy. He was born February 7, 1948 in Beattyville, Kentucky, son of the late Issac and Madge Gabbard. He moved to Michigan in 1965 and in August of that year met the love of his life, Neva Fuson. They were married on February 12, 1966. Toney worked for several companies including GM, and Hallers Corp., then became an owner/operator for air freight pick-up and delivery service for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2010. Toney enjoyed tinkering on cars in his free time, and watching drag-racing and NASCAR, especially, Richard Petty.
His family relied on his skills as a “Walking Road Map”, he loved Bluegrass music, and boy did he love to eat. He cherished his time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and was also a firearms enthusiast. Toney is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Neva; his children: Toney (Linda) Gabbard Jr., April Gabbard, and Kimberly Gabbard; his grandchildren: Heather (Devin) Buchte, Jacob Gabbard, Elizabeth Gabbard, Madison Gerszewski and Landon Gerszewski; and his great-grandchildren: Sydney, Bristol, and Phoenix. He will also be missed by many other family members and dear friends. A gravesides service was held on Friday at Stonecoal Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
