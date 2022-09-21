Tonya Peters, age 47, passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 14, 2022 near her home in Ricetown, KY. Tonya was born June 21, 1975 in Lexington, KY, a daughter to the late Jimmy & Rita (Gumm) Marshall. She was an educator at the Owsley County Head Start Program, where she touched the lives of many children. In her free-time she loved spending time with her boys, and family. She enjoyed adventure, and loved kayaking. Tonya had a huge heart for animals! She continuously took in, and fed many stray animals.
Along with her husband of 27 years; Gary Peters, of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 2 sons; Chandler Peters, and Collin (Emily Brandenburg) Peters both of Booneville, KY, mother figures; Monica Wilson, and Darlene Peters, 1 sister; Christy Marshall, nephew; Sammy Dooley, nieces; Shyanna Hollan & Jaylen Hudson, and many other loving family members, as well as special friends; Nora Bowling, Lori Bishop, Denise Lynch, Tonya Metcalf, Bobbie Jo McDaniel, Kendra Kelly, Connie Wilson, Lesa Marcum, Jamie Smith and Amy Wilder, just to name a few. She was truly a friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Jimmy & Rita Marshall. A memorial service was held in her memory Monday, September 19, 2022 at Owsley County Elementary School Gymnasium with Rev. J. Jamison Brunk officiating. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
