Tracy Arthur Tipton was born on 3/21/1957 on Miller’s Creek in Estill County, Ky to the late Eugene Wallace Tipton and Katherine Chaney Tipton. He was preceded in death by his wife Julia (Peachie) Stamper Tipton, his parents and his oldest brother Eugene Wallace Tipton Jr. of Ravenna. Tracy is survived by his five children, Tracy Andrew Tipton, Jenny Lynn Tipton, Anita Katherine Holliman (Mikie Jr.), Archie Lee Tipton, and Amanda Rose Sizemore (Matthew) and also six grandchildren, Nathan, Shelby, Kimberly, Joshua, Noah and Lydia. Tracy is also survived by five brothers: Michael Lee ( Jenny) Tipton of Ravenna,Paul Edward ( Lavelle) Tipton of Ravenna, Charles Alvin( Heather) Tipton of Irvine, Samuel David (Crystal) Tipton of Ravenna and John Wayne Tipton of Yellow Rock. Tracy is also survived by six sisters: Carol Ann (Ronnie) Smith of Booneville, Carrie Rose (Tony) Rogers of Ravenna, Virginia Kaye (Keith) Webb of Waco, Alfreda Mae (Dale) Murphy of Menifee County, Cassie Jean Lee Tipton of Lexington Ky. and Jessie Marie Sebastian of West Liberty. Visitation to be held Saturday April 22nd, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville 1pm-3pm. Funeral to follow. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
