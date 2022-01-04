Tracy (Cooley) Walton, age 56, and wife of Anthony Walton, departed this life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London, KY. Tracy was born May 21st, 1965 in Leavenworth, Kansas, a daughter to the late Robert and Lena May Cooley. She and her husband are the owners of the Grumpy’s Goat Farm and Market Place located on the Right Hand Fork of Buffalo, KY. She loved quilting, making soap, her animals, doing family genealogy, being with her family and friends, and especially being a farmer, she always greeted everyone with a smile. Tracy was a member of the Panco Community Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, 1 son; Robert Hershel Cooley-Walton of Saul, KY, 1 daughter; Katera Marie Walton of Sturgis, South Dakota, 2 brothers; James Conley Lawless of Houston, TX, and Clint Cooley of Leavenworth, Kansas, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
Tracy was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers; Calvin Conley and Elmer Poer, and 1 sister; Julie Lenova Visocsky. Funeral Services to be held on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at the Panco Community Church in Oneida, KY, and a visitation will be held Friday, January 7th, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Panco Community Church. with Pastor Jerry Rice officiating. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Amputees Coalition.
