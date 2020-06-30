Tracy Gross, Jr., son of Tracy and Bobby Jean Ross Gross was born in Campton, Kentucky on February 16, 1967 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on June 20, 2020 at the age of 53 years, 4 months, and 4 days. He was an active member of the Kentucky Cornerstones and loved delivering food boxes. He was also the head of housecleaning for a cabin rental agency.
Tracy is survived by a special friend, Ronnie Miller; one brother, Troy Gross both of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sisters, Teresa Gross of Beattyville and Tara Gross of Russell Springs, Kentucky; his two dogs, Una B and Bouncer; four aunts, Dora Ross of Beattyville, Charlotte Chadwell and husband Leo of Batesville, Indiana, Jean Eversole, and Joyce Bundy both of Cincinnati, Ohio; one uncle, Francis Gross and wife Phyllis of Beattyville; a special son, Timothy Allen of Mobile, Alabama; one nephew, Kyle Taulbee of Beattyville; three nieces, Patricia Little, Skylar Tracey Maria Seale, and Paisley Jean Isabella Seale; one great nephew, Trenton Seale all of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tracy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Henry & Delmar Mays Gross; and his maternal grandparents, William and Della Allen Ross. Private family service held. Burial at Gross Cemetery Ross Lane Beattyville. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
