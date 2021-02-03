Travis D. Taylor, age 33, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Berea, KY. Travis was born October 2, 1987 in Manchester, KY, a son to Elmer Junior Taylor, and Kay (Deaton) Taylor. He worked for Veterans Affairs, and was wonderful with technology. He enjoyed working out, working with computers, electronics, and graphic design. He loved life, and was described as loving, kind, and kind hearted. He leaves behind his parents; Elmer Junior Taylor, and Kay Taylor of Booneville, KY, loving companion; Shawn Scott of Berea, KY, aunt; Margie (Jolly) Cooper of Booneville, KY, and other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother; Elmer Taylor Jr., and his grandmothers; Molly Taylor, and Bonnie Deaton. Visitation Monday, February 1, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services Monday, February 1, 2021 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial Griffith Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
