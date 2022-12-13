Travis Scott Tipton, age 39, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Beattyville, KY. Travis was born June 24, 1983 in Lexington, KY, a son of Jeffrey Scott Tipton and Diana Lynn Childers. He was a member of the Widecreek Community Church and enjoyed fishing and being out in nature. Travis is survived by his father; Jeffrey Scott Tipton, his mother; Diana Lynn (Randy) Hopkins, 2 sons; Thomas Scott Tipton and Timothy Joe Tipton, both of Beattyville, Ky, 1 daughter; Natalie Michelle Tipton, of Beattyville, Ky, 2 brothers; Justin Keith (Rachael) Childers, and Jordan Cecil (Sarah) Childers, both of Beattyville, Ky, 3 sisters; Harley Rena Tipton, Adriana Lynn (Malcolm) Ellis and Tana Marie Phillips, all of Richmond, Ky, and a special friend; Kendra Beth Napier and numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation held Monday, December 12, 2022 beginning at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastors Mike Spencer and Buddy Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Gabbard Family Cemetery in the Widecreek community of Lee County, Ky. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
