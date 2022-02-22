“Trey” Clarence H. Combs, III, husband of Kayla Marie Todd Combs and the son of Clarence H. Combs, Jr. and Melissa Lee Davidson Combs all of Beattyville, Kentucky was born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 15, 1991 and departed this life in Louisville, Kentucky on February 13, 2022 at the age of 30 years, 4 months, and 29 days. He was a lawn care business owner, maintenance worker for the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center, a member of the Beattyville Country Club, a member of the Love Shack Poker Group, and loved anything to do with the outdoors. Some of his favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, playing golf, riding motorcycles, and four-wheeling.
In addition to his wife and parents, Trey is survived by one son, Mason Dunahoo; his paternal grandmother, Maxine Combs; his mother and father-in-law, Wallace and Janet Todd all of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Davidson; paternal grandfather, C.H. Combs; and a special aunt, Lora Davidson. Pallbearers include, Gene Combs, Keith Combs, Todd Robinson, Ty Combs, Josh Spencer, Andrew Davidson, Tanner Combs, and Shelby Combs. Honorary Pallbearers include his many special friends and family. Services held Feb. 19th 2022 at Youth Haven Bible Camp of Beattyville. Scotty Combs officiating. Burial Combs Cemetery of Highway 11 S, of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.