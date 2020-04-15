  Troy Delbert Horn, Jr., widower of Letha Smallwood Horn and the son of the late Francis Durbin and Troy Horn, Sr. was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 2, 1944 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky at the age of 75 years, 9 months, and 6 days. He was a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years for Kentucky Stone and was a member of the Beattyville Church of God.Troy is survived by four children, Troy Horn III, Teresa Lynn Horn, Christopher Scott Horn, and Keith Horn and wife Tanya; three grandchildren, Brandon Horn and wife Courtney, Tori Lynn Jones, and Chelsey Lynn Horn; two great grandchildren, Natalie Grace and Christian James Horn all of Beattyville, Kentucky; three sisters, Alma Tirey of Beattyville, Mary Francis Lacy of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Ruth Ann Horn of Waco, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. Burial Edwards Cemetery. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Horn, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you