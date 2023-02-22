TRUDY MARIE MARTIN, the widow of Ralph Martin, and the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Kincaid Schaefer, was born in Lee County Kentucky on July 15, 1938 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on February 17, 2023 at the age of 84 years, 7 months and 2 days. She was a homemaker who loved cooking and card games, and was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church. Mrs. Martin is survived by two children, Janie Martin Mosley of Cynthiana, Kentucky and Anthony Martin of Nicholasville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Amanda Gerber of Georgetown, Kentucky and BethAnn Martin of Nicholasville; one sister, Nancy Fox of Beattyville; one brother, Michael Schaefer of Clay City, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Ralph Martin and Charlie Boggs; two brothers, Jerry and Ricky Schaefer; one sister, Sandra Smith; and a grandson, Israel Mills. Funeral services were held at Beattyville Christian Church on February 21, 2023 with Pastor Hartwell Neal officiating. She was laid to rest in Rest Haven Cemetery. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
