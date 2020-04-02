Donald Trump has declared himself to be a “War Time President”, yet our doctors, nurses, and health care workers are being sent into battle without the protection and ammunition they need to fight this deadly enemy. While the Nation is crying, there have been 2,490 deaths, 142,793 people infected, hospitals are being pushed to the brink and our frontline health care workers are begging for face mask and ventilators. Mr. Trump complains that Governors are not appreciative enough, as he maneuvers himself to make sure he doesn’t take the blame or bear any responsibility. But hey no-one has ever said being the President of the United States would be easy...except for Donald Trump. In November 2016, Trump bragged that he could run his business perfectly and at the same time run the country perfectly, it would be easy. Sorta like health care, right Mr. President, who knew it could be so hard.
Trump likes to claim, we have a problem that a month ago nobody ever even thought about! WHAT!!! The Wuhan Municipal Health Committee reported in December 2019 the outbreak of the Coronavirus to the World Health Organization. In January, Trump was briefed by the Center for Disease Control, world-renowned scientists and epidemiologists, about the dangers of a Coronavirus pandemic in America. Refusing to heed good advice and getting the country prepared for a State of Emergency, Trump, chose to ignore and even disagree with the experts. Instead, like an orange-bloated Ethel Merman, he sang a stirring rendition of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses!” If Donald Trump had been America’s President as Paul Revere made his midnight ride sounding the alarm, “The British Are Coming” he would have had him thrown into the stockade for disturbing the peace. It’s good to know that President Trump is staying focused on the really important things, on Sunday March 29th, as American citizens were dying, he bragged that his daily White House briefings were getting television rating numbers as high as The Bachelor and the Super Bowl! Trump also wonders why so many masks are being used, where are they going, are they going out the back door? Instead of praising our heroic doctors, nurses and all health care workers, Trump accuses them of stealing!
I ask you, how could anyone be this far removed from reality?
It’s being reported that the death rate in Italy has slowed for the second straight day in a row, bringing us a small ray of hope. Health authorities in Spain announced the epidemic appears to be peaking, and in the U.K. due to social distancing, the virus is slowing down, but these restrictions may need to stay in place for six months. Politicians must realize that by removing these safeguards too soon, the virus will surge again. In the Bible we are told that the rain falls on the just and the unjust, but we are also told that even though I walk through the valley of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me. Please be safe my friends...
