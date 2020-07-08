AirCare Helicopter in Flight

AirCare Air Ambulance Helicopter in Flight to CHI Health Good Samaritan

On Friday, July 3rd there was the 1st of 2 ATV accidents that happened at the local ATV Parks.

With the help of the Lee County Volunteer Fire Department, the injured person was transported to the Tri-County Fire Dept, and then airlift to the nearby trauma unit for care. 

The 2nd of two ATV accidents happened early Sunday morning, approximately 1am, with the help of the volunteer fire departments transporting the injured to  another medical flight. 

