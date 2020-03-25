President Harry S. Truman, was born into poverty but he had a well earned reputation for hard work, honesty and personal integrity. In 1945, he became our Nation’s 33rd President, and he refused all endorsement deals and gifts because he believed that neither the Presidency or the President should ever be for sale. He took his responsibilities and duties very seriously and once famously said, “The buck stops here.” President Donald J. Trump, on the other hand, was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, with a reputation for deceitfulness and dishonesty, a long sordid history of “passing the buck.”, and blaming others for his own failures. When asked by a reporter if he felt any responsibility for shutting down the CDC’s Pandemic Response Team, Trump replied, “That’s a nasty question, I don’t take responsibility at all”, then in true Trump fashion, he said it was someone else’s fault. Integrity is a character trait sorely lacking in our boy Donald, but he is full of greed and the love of money and now he’s set up shop in the Oval Office, and Trump Inc. is open for business.Seems like only yesterday, Donald Trump was spewing a deluge of propaganda claiming the Coronavirus was no worse than the flu, a giant hoax, a Democratic conspiracy to destroy his Presidency, nothing more than fake news. That message soon morphed into, “Don’t worry, we’ve got this under control, anyone who wants a test can get a test, we have hundreds of thousands of people that get better, by, you know, just sitting around and even going to work”. Finally, after weeks of misinformation and downplaying the severity of the Coronavirus, on Friday, March 13th, from the White House rose garden, Trump announced: “I am officially declaring a National Emergency...two very big words.” So does this mean you no longer think it’s a hoax, Mr. President?
With an annual budget of more than $900 billion, the United States has the most powerful and expensive military in the history of the world. Yet our hospitals and health care workers are facing a critical shortage of test kits, breathing ventilators, and respirator masks! Due to budget cuts and poor strategic emergency planning, even our National Stockpiles are dangerously low, leaving us unprepared to defend ourselves against this invading deadly virus. We are now paying the price for allowing Donald Trump to behave like a spoiled destructive child sowing seeds of hate, anger, lies and division, leaving our Nation, vulnerable at a time of crisis with a President void of any real leadership abilities.
Have we become so divided, so politically polarized, so tribal, so irrevocably broken that it takes a deadly global viral pandemic to make us realize that we all share this beautiful planet. And that our brotherhood and sisterhood extends beyond all borders, all oceans, all time zones, beyond all languages, all religions and all races. Now more than ever we are all connected and the decisions we make and the actions we take as a Super Power, have far reaching world wide implications, be they for good or evil. If we are to survive as a planet then everyone must have a seat at the table, and realize that we are our brother’s keeper, because the same Lord is Lord of all and we are all created in his image. I wish you, Peace and Love...two more very big words.
