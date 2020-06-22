The final words of George Floyd are a sorrowful lament, a soul searching bitter sweet symphony that serves as a mournful epitaph of a dying man. “I can’t breathe...please...please, he then called out for water and was denied...please somebody...I can’t breathe...please sir... please...please...I can’t breathe...and as he lay dying, he cried out for his Mama, his deceased Mama...then silence.
George Floyd, was immobilized with his face smashed against the pavement and his hands cuffed behind his back, Officer Derek Chauvin, a 19 year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department brutally pressed his knee against the neck of Mr. Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. While Officers, J.Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao restrained his back and legs. At this point Mr. Floyd was down, unable to move, completely restrained, can we at least agree that the police had their man.
Officer Lane asked: “Should we roll him on his side”, this one simple humane action might have been enough to save the life of George Floyd. But, commanding Officer Derek Chauvin’s cold, heartless, hate-filled response was “No...that would show intent.” One must then ask the question, intent to do what sir, not kill a man? As George Floyd lay motionless, not breathing, Officer Kueng checked for, but could not find a pulse, yet still they held down the defenseless, unresponsive body of George Floyd. Looking up at the crowd and knowing his every action was being recorded, Derek Chauvin, still did not remove his knee from the neck of George Floyd for 2 more minutes and 43 seconds. Defiantly kneeling beside his kill like an illegal big game hunter, Derek Chauvin is just one more reason why “Black Lives Matter.”
The initial Police Incident report stated that ‘Mr. Floyd physically resisted arrest and only after being cuffed did the Police realize he suffered a medical distress’ and the ambulance was called. Wow, that’s what I’d call a very short, sanitized, white-washed report, simple and to the point. Could a small detail or anything of importance have been overlooked or unintentionally left out, maybe, but without proof who could say? Nothing to really see here folks, just another sad statistic of a black man losing his life while in Police custody. But then...the video. As Derek Chauvin extinguished the last spark of life from George Floyd, a raging inferno was ignited all around the world, with citizens of every color and all ages protesting racial injustice and Police brutality, demanding equal protection under the law and the Unalienable Rights of everyone.
Racism is a terrible thing, fueled by our most destructive emotion, the primal fear of hate... We will never breathe freely until we realize that we are all children of the same God, and will not be judged by the color of our skin but what lies in our heart. Please be safe my friends.
